The Smog in Delhi Has Arrived Post-Diwali.

Despite a ban on selling firecrackers, New Delhi awoke to a thick cloud of hazardous smog on Friday following an overnight bombardment of firecrackers for the Hindu holiday of Diwali in the Indian megacity.

The average level of dangerous PM 2.5 particles in several hotspots reached 400 on the air quality index.

The result is more than 15 times greater than the World Health Organization’s daily safe limit.

The sale of firecrackers in Delhi has been outlawed by India’s top court, and the local government has advised residents to enjoy Diwali without them.

However, many of the capital’s nearly 20 million people managed to get their hands on them, lighting them up till the early hours of the morning for the annual Festival of Lights.

The nasty grey-yellow soup that envelops Delhi and other Indian towns in winter is made up of firecracker smoke, industrial and automobile pollution, and farm fires.

On Friday, Sandeep, a Delhi resident, told AFP that he does not believe the government is doing enough to combat the pollution problem.

“I believe a lot (more) needs to be done,” he remarked during a morning stroll in Delhi’s Lodhi Gardens.

According to a research published in 2020 by the Swiss organization IQAir, India has 22 of the world’s 30 most polluted cities, with Delhi being the most polluted city on the planet.

In the same year, the Lancet reported that air pollution caused 1.67 million deaths in India in 2019, with about 17,500 deaths in the capital.