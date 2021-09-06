The Skyscraper Symbolizing New York’s Resilience is known as the “Freedom Tower.”

It is the skyscraper that has taken the place of the Twin Towers in the New York skyline. The One World Trade Center, which opened in 2014, has become a symbol of resiliency in the aftermath of 9/11.

The “Freedom Tower,” with a height of 1,776 feet (541 meters), is America’s highest building and a symbol of the US economic capital.

According to Kenneth Lewis, one of the tower’s architects, the skyscraper had to attest to New York’s resiliency from the start, looking to the future despite the catastrophe.

No one questioned replacing the Twin Towers with another tower, directly next to “Ground Zero,” as traumatic as the images of them tumbling to the ground on September 11, 2001 were.

It was an opportunity for the architects of SOM, which constructs buildings all over the world, to put thoughts into action that they had been thinking about for years.

“We thought it was the turn of the millennium, and we thought this had to represent the next generation of buildings, both in terms of safety and environmental impact,” Lewis recalled.

People plunging to their lives from the towers to escape the fire are among the most terrifying pictures from 9/11.

The architects brainstormed alternatives of using the stairwell to evacuate people. Inventors returned with a big chute and a zip wire, the latter being demonstrated by a parachutist, Lewis recalls.

He says, “It was the scariest thing.” “We couldn’t image someone who was a little bit overweight or a little bit scared jumping out the window.”

The only solution, in the end, was to encase the building’s core in reinforced concrete, “wide enough for people to get out of there,” he explained.

On One WTC, the architects introduced safety norms that have since become the industry standard for skyscrapers.

Wide stairwells enable for a speedy evacuation of the 104-story tower, a flashing light to alert planes, and fire-resistant cameras and communication gear on every floor allow rescuers to keep an eye on the situation at all times.

“We had a goal of an hour total evacuation time to evacuate the entire building,” Lewis explained.

Firefighters were asked to meetings to help plan the project. They were the ones who proposed a backup system capable of compensating for the failure of emergency generators to deliver electricity long enough for the building to be evacuated on 9/11.

“They had to be a part of the answers we were coming up with since they had been through so much trauma,” stated. Brief News from Washington Newsday.