The sinking of a ship carrying 25 tons of chemicals resulted in “significant damage” to the planet.

Ship That Sunk Carrying 25 Tons of Chemicals Caused ‘Significant Damage’ to Planet

According to a United Nations representative, a cargo ship that caught fire while carrying dangerous chemicals off the coast of Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo caused “serious damage” to the globe by discharging the chemicals.

According to the Associated Press, the Singapore-flagged X-Press Pearl eventually sank on Thursday, a month after it caught fire. Many people are concerned about an environmental disaster because of the item it was transporting.

Hanaa Singer-Hamdy, U.N. Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, issued a statement late Saturday about the effects on the environment caused by the ship’s sinking.

“An environmental emergency of this nature causes significant damage to the planet by the release of hazardous substances into the ecosystem,” she said. “This, in turn, threatens lives and livelihoods of the population in the coastal areas.”

The United Nations said it was coordinating international efforts and assisting Sri Lanka in assessing the damage, recovering from the disaster, and preventing future disasters.

A United Nations team of oil spill and chemical experts has been dispatched to Sri Lanka, courtesy of the European Union.

Sri Lanka has already submitted an interim claim of $40 million to X-Press Feeders to cover part of the cost of fighting the fire, which broke out on May 20 when the vessel was anchored about 9.5 nautical miles (18 kilometers) northwest of Colombo and waiting to enter the port.

The fire was believed to have been started by the Sri Lankan navy’s chemical cargo, which included 25 tons of nitric acid and other chemicals, the majority of which were lost in the fire. However, surrounding beaches have already been polluted by garbage such as burned fiberglass and hundreds of plastic pellets.

A ship manifest seen by the Associated Press said the ship carrying just under 1,500 containers, with 81 of those described as “dangerous” goods.

The main source of worry has been the 300 tons of bunker oil used as ship fuel. Officials claim, however, that it may have burned away in the fire.

Both Sri Lankan authorities and the ship’s operator, X-Press Feeders, have said so far there is no sign of an oil spill.