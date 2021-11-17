The ‘Shock’ of Naomi Osaka adds to the growing outcry about Peng Shuai’s fate.

Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, said she was “shocked” by the disappearance of fellow tennis player Peng Shuai, who has been missing since alleging that a powerful Chinese politician sexually raped her.

Osaka added her voice to rising anxiety among tennis players about Peng’s predicament, with men’s number one Novak Djokovic and a slew of other players recently expressing their concern.

Osaka, 24, posted a brief comment on Twitter, where she has 1.1 million followers, along with the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai, which has been widely used on social media.

“Censorship is never acceptable at any cost,” the former world number one stated. “I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and well.”

“I’m stunned by the current circumstances and am sending her love and light.”

The 35-year-old Peng, a former Wimbledon and French Open doubles winner, is under increasing pressure from Chinese officials to clarify his position.

Peng claimed earlier this month on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli “forced” her into sex during a long-term on-again, off-again romance.

It was the first time the #MeToo movement had reached China’s ruling Communist Party’s highest levels, but the post was quickly deleted, and Peng hasn’t been heard from since.

Peng’s charges should be “investigated fully, honestly, transparently, and without censorship,” according to the Women’s Tennis Association, which issued a statement on Sunday.

According to The New York Times, WTA chairman Steve Simon has knowledge that she is “secure and not under any physical threat.”

China has been silent on Peng, and the country’s national tennis federation has declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

Peng’s allegations have been removed from China’s strictly restricted Internet.