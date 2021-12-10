The Senate has approved a fast-track process to avoid a debt crisis in the United States.

Senators voted Thursday to create a one-time bill that would allow Democrats to increase the country’s borrowing authority and avoid a calamitous credit default without the need for Republican votes.

The move permits the Democratic-controlled Congress to raise the debt ceiling by a set dollar amount with a simple majority in both chambers, thereby removing Republican influence from the process.

“We still have a few steps to go before we can fully address this situation,” Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. “But I am optimistic that following today’s vote, we will be on a glide path to avoid a catastrophic default.”

A debt limit rise would generally take 60 votes in the Senate’s 50-50 split, which would require Republicans to chip in with votes in support, despite their desire to portray themselves as fiscal conservatives.

However, thanks to the new law, the Senate may now pass a bill with the support of every Democrat and a tie-breaking “yes” from Vice President Kamala Harris.

Meanwhile, the Republicans can essentially sit on the fence, not blocking the Democrats but also refusing to vote to raise the ceiling.

The agreement brings to a close weeks of tense discussions and comes just days before the debt ceiling deadline.

Without action, the US would have been unable to satisfy its debt repayment obligations as early as next Wednesday.

Because the United States spends more money than it collects in taxes, it borrows money by selling government bonds, which are considered among the safest assets in the world.

Around 80 years ago, Congress imposed a limit on the amount of federal debt that could be accumulated.

The debt ceiling has been raised hundreds of times to allow the government to pay its spending obligations, typically without incident and with bipartisan backing, and now stands at roughly $29 trillion.

Early next week, the House and Senate will vote on raising the debt ceiling with a simple majority.

Democratic leaders have spent weeks emphasizing the devastation that a default would cause, citing the loss of an estimated six million jobs and $15 trillion in personal value as examples.

Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate leader, has come under fire from both his own party and former President Donald Trump for assisting Democrats in averting the crisis.

In the summer, the Kentucky senator stunned Washington by demanding that Democrats adopt a convoluted and time-consuming legislative process.