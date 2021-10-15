The search history of the man who killed his wife with a cobra reveals some disturbing findings.

Soraaj S. Kumar was convicted guilty of killing his wife with a deadly cobra earlier this week, and now evidence from the trial has shown an unsettling pattern of online research leading up to the crime.

The 28-year-old from Kerala, India, was found guilty of “snake homicide” against his wife, Uthra, on May 7, 2020, on Monday. The 25-year-old died peacefully in her sleep at her parents’ home, where the couple and their small kid had been residing. Her mother discovered her the next morning.

Kumar allegedly committed the crime in order to gain access to his wife’s gold jewelry as well as to be with another lady, according to Vice. He apparently removed gold items that had been stored in their shared bank account a week before her death.

Kumar attempted the murder for the third time. The second attempt, in March 2020, resulted in Uthra spending two months in the hospital owing to a viper bite. At the time of the event on May 7, she was still healing.

Kumar had been preparing the murder for a long time, according to court documents. Kumar had been constantly investigating poisonous snakes as long back as October 2019, according to The News Minute. His phone’s search history revealed that he had been searching at vipers, cobras, and other snakes between then and March 2020. Kumar also looked for snake catchers in the neighborhood, eventually finding one from whom he bought a snake.

Kumar had apparently watched YouTube tutorials on how to properly handle snakes before the crime, according to Vice.

In addition to his web trail, prosecutors prepared a simulation of the bite with a cobra and a dummy, demonstrating that the snake could not have bitten Uthra in that manner organically. Rather, it appeared as though it had been coerced into biting her.

The prosecution needed to prove “Uthra was killed by the snake, its bite [was]not natural, and it was planted by her husband,” according to special prosecutor G Mohanraj, who spoke to The Hindu.

Kumar was also revealed in court to have obtained a snake from a snake-catcher, and a DNA test confirmed that it was indeed a snake. This is a condensed version of the information.