The search for three missing French climbers in Nepal has been halted.

Rescuers called off their search for three French climbers who went missing following an avalanche in the Himalayas on Wednesday, with little hope of finding them alive when the search begins later this week.

The party had been trying to climb Mingbo Eiger, a 6,000-meter (19,700-foot) peak near Mount Everest in Nepal, for eight days when they were last heard from via satellite phone from their camp.

The hunt for the guys has been impeded by bad weather, and a member of the search and rescue team, Ang Norbu Sherpa, claimed the location could have been buried in a snowdrift the size of a five-story structure.

“We have decided to call off the search operation because we have made no progress in locating the missing climbers,” he told AFP on Tuesday.

“After three or four days, we’ll resume our hunt.”

Thomas Arfi, Louis Pachoud, and Gabriel Miloche were among an eight-strong expedition. They’d divide out into two groups, each tackling a separate peak.

On Monday, the French Federation of Alpine and Mountain Clubs (FFCAM) admitted that discovering the trio was “practically impossible.”

The men appeared to have abandoned their summit attempt and turned back when the avalanche struck, according to the report, with rescuers previously locating the team’s backpacks and equipment.

Climbers have begun to return to Nepal after the coronavirus pandemic shut down the country’s mountaineering business and crippled the tourism-dependent economy last year.

In September, the Himalayan nation of 30 million people reopened to tourism and removed quarantine requirements for foreigners who had been vaccinated.