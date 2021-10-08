The Search For Signs Of Life On Mars Is Bolstered By The Ancient River Delta.

According to a research released Thursday, images from Mars illustrate how water helped form the Red Planet’s landscape billions of years ago, and provide clues that will lead the search for ancient life.

The Perseverance rover from NASA landed at Jezero crater in February, where scientists believe a long-gone river once fed a lake, depositing sediment in a fan-shaped delta visible from space.

The study published in Science looked at high-resolution photographs of the cliffs that were originally the delta’s banks taken by Perseverance.

The formation of the cliffs is revealed through layers within the cliffs.

Amy Williams, a NASA astrobiologist in Florida, discovered parallels between cliff features observed from the crater bottom and patterns in Earth’s river deltas.

According to the study, the form of the bottom three layers revealed the existence of water and a constant flow of water early on, showing Mars was “warm and humid enough to support a hydrologic cycle” approximately 3.7 billion years ago.

Boulders larger than a metre in diameter are dispersed throughout the top and most recent layers, most likely brought there by rapid flooding.

However, it is the fine-grained silt of the base layer that will most likely be sampled for traces of long-extinct life on Mars, if it ever existed.

The findings will aid researchers in determining where to send the rover in quest of valuable “biosignatures” of probable Martian life forms in soil and rocks.

“We realized it had to be water that formed the delta based on orbital photos,” Williams stated in a press statement.

“However, instead of just gazing at the cover, having these photographs is like reading a book.”

Perseverance’s principal objective is to determine whether life existed on Mars, a project that took decades and cost billions of dollars to construct.

The multi-tasking rover will collect 30 rock and soil samples in sealed tubes over the course of several years, with the samples being returned to Earth in the 2030s for lab study.

Perseverance obtained two rock samples in Jezero that showed signs of being in contact with groundwater for a long time, according to mission scientists.

They believe the materials may have once housed ancient microbial life, whose evidence could have been trapped by salt minerals.

Learning that Mars may have once supported life would be one of humanity’s most “profound” discoveries, according to Williams.

She was also enthralled by the prospect of having a window overlooking a historic river. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.