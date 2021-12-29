The scars of the Aceh conflict have opened local hearts to the plight of the Rohingya.

Fisherman Edi Saputra had been at sea for four days off the coast of Indonesia’s Aceh province when he received a call from a buddy urgently requesting his arrival: he had come across a crippled boat loaded with foreigners.

Saputra and his fellow fisherman sped to the location, which was about 30 miles distant, where the friend was waiting near a little wooden boat adrift on the ocean.

As they moved up near the boat, the footage shows the deck thronging with people, mostly women and children.

“When we arrived, they spoke to us in sign language, asking for food and drink,” Saputra, 39, said AFP. “Our boat was small at the time, so we didn’t have much food, but we gave it all to the refugees.” The local Acehnese’s charity and compassion toward the plight of the more than 100 Rohingya Muslims contrasts sharply with the Indonesian authorities’ stance, as well as those of neighboring countries, which have spurned refugees from Myanmar’s persecuted Muslim minority.

The migrants had been adrift in the Indian Ocean for 26 days when their engine failed, and they were in a dire position when they were discovered on December 25, according to Saputra.

Their packed wooden ship was taking in water, and the deteriorating weather threatened a disaster.

He stated, “I truly wanted to help them.” “There are so many ladies and children.” I cried when I saw the youngsters because they reminded me of my own.” According to him, the fishermen radioed the authorities about the Rohingya’s whereabouts and stayed near the crippled vessel in case it began to sink.

He explained, “We were there for two days to observe and protect them.”

“Because we were out of food, we invited other Aceh fisherman in the region to come over.” They came bearing food, which they shared with the Rohingya.” Saputra said there were roughly 30 other fishing boats guarding the Rohingya when he returned to his fishing hamlet of Bireun, around 70 kilometers distant.

“They all wanted to help and bring them ashore,” he explained, “but we can’t.”

Some fishermen, according to local leaders, are fearful of repercussions if they act to bring the migrants into Indonesia without official clearance.

Many Acehnese have become more sympathetic to the plight of their fellow Muslim immigrants as a result of decades of bloodshed.

"We Acehnese, too, have endured nearly three decades of brutal conflict."