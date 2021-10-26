The Russian military claims to have driven pirates away from a ship off the coast of Africa.

The Russian armed forces have claimed responsibility for preventing a hijacking off Africa’s western coast by pushing the pirates away and saving the crew.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported Monday that the Panama-flagged container ship MSC Lucia sent a distress signal to its huge anti-submarine ship, the Udaloy-class destroyer Vice-Admiral Kulakov, while it traveled in the Gulf of Guinea between Togo and Cameroon in West Africa. Armed hijackers approached the ship in a tiny motorboat and boarded while the crew sheltered in the engine room, according to reports.

A Kumov Ka-27PS chopper with a marines unit was then “immediately” despatched by the cruiser. “The pirates left the ship, hopped into a fast boat, and proceeded towards the coast at full speed,” according to the ministry, after noticing the approaching aircraft.

MSC Lucia was boarded by Russian counterterrorism forces led by Vice-Admiral Kulakov, who “freed the crew and proceeded to inspect the ship.”

Maritime monitors such as Dryad Global had reported earlier Monday that the MSC Lucia had been hijacked 86 nautical miles southwest of the Agbami Terminal, which is part of Nigeria’s offshore oil-rich Agbami Field.

The Mediterranean Shipping Company, a Swiss-Italian company with global operations, owns MSC Lucia.

Vice-Admiral Kulakov was on a three-week deployment in the Gulf of Guinea with the replenishment oiler Academic Pashin and the rescue boat Altai, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

