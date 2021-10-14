The Rolling Stones’ hit single “Brown Sugar” has been removed from their next US tour.

The Rolling Stones have dropped their hit song “Brown Sugar” from their next US tour, at least for the time being, following backlash over its slavery-themed lyrics.

“You noticed that, didn’t you?” When asked about the song’s absence from the British band’s stadium gigs, Keith Richards told the Los Angeles Times in a recent interview.

“I’m trying to figure out where the issue is between the sisters. Didn’t they realize this was a hymn about slavery’s horrors? However, they are attempting to bury it. I don’t want to get into any fights right now “According to the newspaper, the superstar said.

“I’m hoping that sometime along the way, we’ll be able to resuscitate the babe in her splendor,” Richards, 77, added.

The gritty rock chart-topper, which was first released in 1971, begins with the line “Gold coast slave ship going for cotton fields” and mentions enslaved individuals being beaten and having sex with young enslaved women.

Magazine reviewers and others in the business have labeled the song “racist” in recent years, with one New York Magazine writer describing it as “gross, misogynistic, and profoundly repulsive to black women.”

“We’ve been playing ‘Brown Sugar’ every night since 1970,” vocalist Mick Jagger told the Los Angeles Times. “Sometimes you think, ‘We’ll pull that one out for now and see how it goes.'”

“We might bring it back in,” he added, adding, “with a stadium show, the set list is kind of a challenging one.”

“I never would create that song anymore,” Jagger told Rolling Stone magazine in 1995.

“I’d definitely use self-censorship. ‘Oh God, I can’t,’ I’d think. ‘I have to come to a halt.’ On that song, only God knows what I’m talking about. It’s such a jumble. All of the nastiness in one sitting.” After a protracted hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Stones resumed their “No Filter” tour in September.

They’ll remain on the road through November 2021, with stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Detroit.