The role of the United States is “critical” in preventing a conflict between Taiwan and China, according to Singapore’s Prime Minister.

During an event on Tuesday, Singapore’s prime minister warned of “mass miscalculation or disaster” across the Taiwan Strait, highlighting the United States’ role in conflict prevention and dismissing China’s confidence in America’s “terminal collapse.”

Despite the Chinese leadership’s unmistakable aim to seize the democratic island, which Lee Hsien Loong called as “the mother of all vital interests” for Beijing, Lee Hsien Loong said Beijing was unlikely to “make a unilateral move” against Taiwan.

“But I believe there is a danger,” he told the Aspen Security Forum, “and that threat is widespread miscalculation or mishap.” “So you’re not in a risky situation right now, but you can easily get into one.”

“Taiwan independence is an unequivocal blazing red light,” Lee added, stressing that there is “very little support” on the island for Chinese authority based on the “one nation, two systems” model used in Hong Kong and Macau.

Singapore’s leader anticipated that Beijing will try to “constrict Taiwan’s international space as much as they can,” but that “I do not believe they will launch a unilateral provocative move.”

“It’s a high-risk situation. Even if it works, the victory will be shabby, because “what do you do with 20 million people on an island who aren’t willing citizens?” he wondered.

Since President Tsai Ing-first wen’s election victory in 2016, high-level engagement between Beijing and Taipei has effectively broken down, Lee predicted that cross-strait ties will be “in for quite a rough phase.”

“[E]specially as the sentiments of the Taiwanese population have shifted. Two-thirds of Taiwanese now consider themselves to be Taiwanese and wish to keep the status quo, according to the prime minister.

However, “the American posture is crucial” in preventing conflict across the Taiwan Strait, Lee asserted, echoing Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s recent remarks in Singapore. “Make no mistake about it,” Lee continued, “nobody is supposed to make a unilateral change.”

“As long as the United States maintains its clear and consistent positions on the Taiwan Relations Act and its “one China” policy,” Lee added, “then we will be able to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, which is crucial to the entire region, and I believe likely crucial to your overall relationship with China.”

While a cross-strait conflict “is something to be concerned about,” This is a condensed version of the information.