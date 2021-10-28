The Road to Net Zero is depicted in this infographic.

Only 60 of the 137 countries that have pledged carbon neutrality have put their commitments in writing in the form of a legislation or policy statement. So, while Australia’s long-awaited commitment to net zero emissions by 2050 in the days leading up to the COP26 global climate summit was lauded as admirable and a way to ease tensions with its most important strategic partners, the United States and the United Kingdom, it is still only seen as a promise devoid of specifics. Even for countries with precise deadlines and regulations in place, as our graph shows, there is still a long way to go.

Finland is leading the way to net zero among larger countries, with its medium-term climate change policy plan and national climate and energy strategy, both of which were implemented in June 2019. Finland’s goal is to become carbon neutral by 2035. In Europe, Iceland and Austria want to be carbon neutral by 2040, while Germany and Sweden want to be carbon neutral by 2045. The majority of countries that have made climate pledges have set a goal of 2050, with the significant exceptions of China, India, and Russia, who have set a goal of 2060. These few exceptions, however, may be harmful to the fight against climate change, as those three countries were among the top five emitters of CO2 in 2019, with China emitting 10 billion metric tons compared to the US’ five billion metric tons. Suriname and Bhutan are the only two countries that have already reached net zero carbon emissions and are even considering a net-negative carbon economy, despite their little contributions on a global scale. This is due to the comparatively undeveloped nature of those areas, as well as the dense forest cover, which covers 93 percent of Suriname’s entire land area.

While reducing greenhouse gas emissions is an important aspect of the net zero idea and mitigating climate change, it is not the only factor to consider. Carbon sinks, whether artificial or natural, such as rainforests, are also critical to achieving this aim, as achieving zero carbon emissions is simply unattainable. As a result, carbon neutrality must be viewed as a holistic concept that encompasses the development of technology to remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, the advancement of conservationist measures involving important natural habitats, and the reduction of the overall carbon output caused by industrialized production.