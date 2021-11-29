The rise of gangs in Haiti has resulted in yet another horror: gang rape.

As criminal gangs gain more control in Haiti, health-care providers are becoming overwhelmed by the amount of women who have been raped by these groups, as well as the sheer horror of the victims’ ordeals.

Doctor Judith Fadois, who has worked at a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) clinic in Port-au-Prince for victims of sexual abuse for the past six years, said, “Some of the kidnapped women don’t even know how many guys raped them.”

“I would speak of mutilation in certain cases, they were treated like objects so much,” the doctor claimed of the heinous acts she has saw and heard at the facility in recent months.

In our chauvinist society, there is already a taboo around sex crimes, which makes discussing rape difficult enough. However, the increased brutality of Haitian gangs has taken several medical personnel by surprise.

The staff at the clinic has heard things that the doctor says she “never believed a human being could do to another human being” in the past two months, as gangs effectively gained control of the capital in the aftermath of the president’s killing and a years-long social and economic crisis.

Hearing the victims’ continuous tales of “absolute pain” when they come to the clinic has taken its toll on the health care personnel who assist the women, according to Fadois.

Djynie Sonia Dieujuste is one of the first people the victims speak with when they phone the clinic. She and three coworkers manage the free and confidential emergency hotline.

“We are human beings, women, and there are situations that have a significant impact on us,” said the nurse, who receives two or three calls per day.

“Some have suicidal ideas, which is why we have psychologists accessible 24 hours a day who take over if our ability to deal with it as nurses exceeds our ability to cope with it,” she said.

A woman named Sophonie — not her real name — was among those who called in early November. Two males broke into her home in a working-class part of the capital and raped the 24-year-old woman.

“I was sound sleeping when I heard the door open. I assumed it was my aunt returning. They rushed at me, gagged me, and I blacked out as a result “In hushed tones, she said.

"When I awoke, I was completely naked and my clothing were ripped," she says.