The Right-Wing Party of France is holding a presidential primary.

Members of France’s largest right-wing Republicans party began voting for their candidate for next year’s election on Wednesday, with the election considered as wide open following a campaign focused on immigration and security.

Former health minister Xavier Bertrand is presently polling as the most likely contender to oust President Emmanuel Macron, but the moderate 56-year-old angered many grassroots activists when he left the party in 2017.

Michel Barnier, the former EU Brexit negotiator, Valerie Pecresse, the sole woman in the contest, and mayor and doctor Philippe Juvin are among the other candidates.

With his extreme attitude on immigration, suggestions for a French “Guantanamo” prison for Islamist terror suspects, and a flat tax of 15% on enterprises, hard-right southern MP Eric Ciotti has stood out in four televised debates over the previous several weeks.

He has the same anti-Islam and anti-immigration beliefs as far-right TV analyst and author Eric Zemmour, who officially launched his presidential campaign on Tuesday, hoping to outflank veteran far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

The roughly 150,000 members of the Republicans party, which can trace its roots back to French military hero Charles de Gaulle, are voting electronically, with the first round of results expected on Thursday afternoon.

The top two contenders will compete in a run-off, with the winner being announced on Saturday.

The contest is viewed as wide open due to the lack of polling among party members.

According to the right-wing Figaro daily, the Republicans needed to present an alternative to Zemmour’s “combination of daring and cruelty” that had brought immigration to the fore.

“For the right, the challenge is historic: respond to this existential worry with firmness, serenity, consistency, experience, and courage — which it has badly lacked,” the daily wrote on the main page.

On Tuesday night, the competitors faced off in a last prime-time discussion on France 2 television, with each of them asked to remark on Zemmour’s candidacy, which surveys show appeals to a considerable percentage of conservative Republicans.

“Eric Zemmour is not my kind of right-winger,” Bertrand, the president of the Hauts-de-France region in northeastern France, stated.

Pecresse, the governor of the Ile-de-France region, which contains Paris, also tried to dismiss Zemmour, claiming that she was a “woman of solutions” opposed to a “man of provocations.”

Ciotti was the only debate participant who did not disregard Zemmour's darkly pessimistic election campaign film.