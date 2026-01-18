The Rift in ODM: Aladwa Dismisses Sifuna’s Authority Over Nairobi

Makadara MP George Aladwa has ignited a fierce political conflict within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), publicly dismissing the authority of Secretary General Edwin Sifuna in a scathing rebuke that highlights deepening divisions within the party. The remarks have sparked a turf war between the party’s elite, represented by figures like Sifuna and Siaya Governor James Orengo, and its grassroots leaders, with Nairobi at the heart of the battle.

Aladwa Slams ODM Leadership

In a fiery speech at a rally in Nairobi’s Eastlands area, Aladwa, a key figure in the city’s ODM chapter, accused Sifuna and Orengo of being disconnected from the realities faced by the local population. He dismissed their recent meetings as “boardroom gossip” that did not reflect the concerns of ordinary residents. “You cannot sit in a hotel in Kilimani and dictate what happens in Mathare,” Aladwa declared, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

The remarks have escalated tensions within the party, signaling a fracture between the “elite” and the “ground” factions. While Sifuna and Orengo represent the more intellectual, legalistic wing of ODM, Aladwa and his allies are seen as champions of the populist base, particularly within Nairobi, where they wield significant influence over the party’s local leadership and youth groups.

The Battle for Control of Nairobi

The dispute centers on allegations that Sifuna’s faction is attempting to micromanage ODM’s Nairobi operations, particularly in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections. Aladwa accused them of trying to install loyalists in key positions across the city’s branches. “Nairobi has its owners,” he warned. “If you want to play politics, go to Bungoma or Siaya. Leave Nairobi to us.”

Aladwa’s comments underscore the high stakes in Nairobi’s political landscape. The capital city is not only a key ODM stronghold but also crucial to the party’s broader national ambitions. As ODM prepares for internal elections, Aladwa’s statements signal a growing resistance to top-down control from the party’s leadership.

Furthermore, Aladwa’s pragmatism regarding the possibility of cooperating with President William Ruto’s administration has drawn comparisons to other ODM figures like Junet Mohamed. While many in the party remain firm in their opposition to the government, Aladwa argues that his constituents need practical development—such as better roads, water, and markets—that requires cooperation with the state.

As ODM gears up for its grassroots elections, Aladwa’s challenge to Sifuna’s authority signals that Nairobi may become the site of the most intense political battles within the party. His actions are a clear warning to anyone seeking to inherit the legacy of the late Raila Odinga without first securing the vital Nairobi vote block.