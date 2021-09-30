The Riff Of The Japan Region Warns Of Bear Attacks

Is rock and roll capable of protecting people from bear attacks? One Japanese region is hoping so, and has commissioned a cautionary hymn to warn locals of the dangers posed by the territory’s ursine population.

Bears are plentiful in Japan, and they frequently cause panic when they wander into towns, where they have attacked and killed locals.

A rise in bear sightings in rural northern Japan has prompted an unusual response: the Iwate prefecture administration has commissioned a rock song that will be sung throughout the region.

“Do you think bear cubs are cute?” says the narrator. As screaming guitars and thumping drums play in the background, the song words begin.

“Get rid of that naive mindset! A father bear is nearby that cub, and it will attack you at any moment! Roar, roar, roar, roar, roar, roar, roar, roar, roar, roar, roar, roar, roar, roar, roar, roar, roar, roar, roar, roar

The song was written and sung by a pair of local sexagenarian rockers, and it includes wise words like “never turn your back and run away,” and “trying to play dead doesn’t work.”

Yuuzen Taguchi, 69, a singer, said such advise came in handy when he came upon a bear near a field.

He told AFP, “It’s quite alarming when one unexpectedly emerges in front of you.”

“You want to flee, but my grandparents taught me years ago that if you ever face a bear, don’t turn around; instead, steadily back away,” he added.

“When I was a kid, I was given that rustic knowledge that comes with coexisting with bears.”

Last year, more than 3,300 bear sightings were reported in Iwate Prefecture, up from just 700 in 2017.

The song, which will be played in local roadside retail centers until October 31, is intended to teach people how to be safe.

Kaoru Toudou, 61, who wrote the song, claimed it started out as a blues song.

Taguchi, who has been in bands for over 50 years, added his howling vocals to give it an uptempo rock flavor.

“Bears are considered to be fearful creatures, so I believe one would flee if it heard the song playing outside,” Toudou added.

“That is rock and roll’s power.”