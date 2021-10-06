The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has raised the base rate from a record low.

New Zealand’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 0.5 percent on Wednesday, ending an 18-month freeze triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.

In making its decision, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand cited a recovering global economy as well as increased international mobility due to rising vaccination rates.

“While economic uncertainty remains high as a result of Covid-19’s widespread impact, cost pressures are persisting, and some central banks have begun the process of removing monetary policy stimulus,” it said.

New Zealand’s inflation rate is expected to grow above 4.0 percent in the medium run, exceeding the bank’s goal range of 1.0-3.0 percent.

It went on to say that “it is necessary to continue decreasing the level of monetary stimulus in order to preserve low inflation and encourage maximum sustainable employment.”

Since March 2020, the base rate has been at a record low of 0.25 percent.

The bank had predicted the spike, but it was put on hold in August when the country was put on lockdown due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

Since then, the virus has been contained to Auckland, but the bank has warned that more outbreaks are likely.

“Further monetary policy stimulus withdrawal is likely over time,” it stated, adding that future moves would be contingent on the medium-term outlook for inflation and employment.