The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has raised interest rates from a record low.

New Zealand’s central bank raised interest rates on Wednesday, becoming one of the first developed economies to do so since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised its basic interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 0.5 percent on Wednesday, ending an 18-month freeze designed to keep the economy afloat amid the Covid-19 crisis.

It hinted that further hikes were on the way, with analysts expecting that borrowing costs may reach 1.5 percent by mid-2022.

In a statement, the central bank stated, “It is prudent to continue decreasing the level of monetary stimulus in order to preserve low inflation and encourage maximum sustainable employment.”

In recent months, emerging economies such as Brazil, Russia, and Mexico, as well as a small number of developed economies such as South Korea, have raised rates.

In recent weeks, stock markets have fallen on fears that continued central bank and government stimulus, as well as rising commodity prices, may lead to inflation.

The US Federal Reserve has kept its monetary policy stimulus in place so far, but markets predict a shift before the end of the year.

In announcing its decision, New Zealand’s central bank noted a stronger global economy and more international mobility prompted by growing immunization rates.

Higher oil prices, rising transportation costs, and the impact of supply shortages, it said, adding that a global shift toward tighter monetary policy was already begun.

“While economic uncertainty remains high as a result of Covid-19’s widespread impact, cost pressures are persisting, and some central banks have begun the process of removing monetary policy stimulus,” it said.

New Zealand’s inflation rate is expected to grow above 4.0 percent in the medium run, exceeding the bank’s goal range of 1.0-3.0 percent.

Since March 2020, the base rate has been at a record low of 0.25 percent.

The growth had been predicted by the bank, but it was put on hold in August when the country was put on lockdown due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

Since then, the infection has been restricted to Auckland, and the bank has stated that “further monetary policy stimulus reduction is likely over time.”

New Zealand’s monetary policy had entered its first tightening cycle in seven years, according to Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr.

"The New Zealand economy is gaining traction, and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand has ample cause to reduce stimulus… We anticipate that today's rate hike will be the first in a sequence of hikes leading to a rate of 1.5 percent.