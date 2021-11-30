The Republican Playbook For 2022: Trumpism Without Trump?

While Republicans in the United States celebrated big victories in state elections this autumn, their leader may not have been as pleased as he watched the results from his domain in southern Florida.

The outcomes of the governor elections, which included a triumph in left-leaning Virginia and a surprise narrow loss in firmly Democratic New Jersey, established one thing beyond a shadow of a doubt: Republicans can win without Donald Trump.

Whisper it, but the Republican Party is tentatively contemplating life after Donald Trump, five years after completely bowing to his unpredictable leader’s whim and one year before the important midterm elections.

“At this point, if he entered the 2024 presidential race, he would be the favorite,” Matt Lacombe, an assistant professor of political science at Barnard College in New York, told AFP.

“However, it’s also likely that coordination among probable candidates and party leaders… would be enough to prohibit him from running for a second term.”

After Trump won the Republican presidential nomination in May 2016, the party’s policy platform was abandoned at its following two conventions, with the party instead declaring devotion to its raucous leader.

The consensus continues to be that all roads to Congress lead via Mar-a-Lago, and that in order to win in Washington, you had to kiss the ring in Palm Beach, gratifying Trump and his tens of millions of fervent supporters.

Republicans who don’t toe the line risk a public scolding and primary campaign at the very least, as far as death threats to their families if his fans become very enraged.

“Despite losing his social media clout, his endorsements continue to galvanize grassroots supporters, attract donations, and, in some cases, drive competitors away and compel retirements,” said Tommy Goodwin, a Washington-based political strategist and lobbyist.

However, several prominent Republicans are using the recent governorship elections to urge for a course adjustment, avoiding Trump’s “great lie” that the 2020 election was stolen from him by the Democrats.

In Virginia, Republican multimillionaire Glenn Youngkin outperformed Trump in the suburbs by a wide margin, particularly among independents and women.

Youngkin soft-pedaled the former reality TV star’s backing and did everything he could in the closing weeks to keep his high-profile endorser at arm’s length, but Trump seized credit right away.

Republican Jack Ciattarelli of New Jersey started out strongly pro-Trump, even appearing at a "Stop the Steal" protest in 2020, but later distanced himself from the former president.