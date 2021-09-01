The Rejuvenated Venice Film Festival Attracts Stars.

The Venice Film Festival kicked off in style on Wednesday, with Penelope Cruz being the first of many celebrities to walk the red carpet on the Lido, as cinephiles prepare for a great line-up despite ongoing Covid restrictions.

The world’s oldest film festival, held on the beautiful, beach-lined Lido, is viewed as an important springboard for the Oscars, and is ready to reclaim the glitter it lost last year when the pandemic kept celebrities away.

With the world premiere of the widely awaited sci-fi movie “Dune” on Friday, and Matt Damon and Ben Affleck — with or without new/old flame Jennifer Lopez – in town next week with “The Last Duel,” Hollywood is back in full force.

Venice, on the other hand, can boast the best of the arthouse circuit, and the festival kicked out with the latest film from Spain’s beloved filmmaker Pedro Almodovar.

In “Parallel Lives,” he reunites with Cruz for the seventh time, but the film takes an unexpected political turn with a drama about the missing victims of Spain’s civil war.

At a press conference, Cruz referred to Almodovar as “my safety net” and praised him for providing her with “so many varied, hard personalities.”

There were lots of flashbulbs but no public for their stroll down the red carpet due to strong anti-Covid procedures in place.

Almodovar is up against 20 other films for the Golden Lion, which will be given on September 11 by a jury led by Bong Joon-Ho, director of “Parasite.”

Among the entries are the latest films from well-known filmmakers such as Jane Campion of New Zealand with “The Power of the Dog” and Paolo Sorrentino of Italy with “The Hand of God.”

Both films were produced by Netflix, which is hoping for a repeat performance in Venice after the triumph of “Roma” and “Marriage Story.”

The hottest ticket in town, though, was clearly “Spencer,” the Princess Diana drama starring Kristen Stewart, which is set to premiere on Friday and has already sold out all showings.

“Filmmakers had a very difficult time this year and last year, but in a way, it feels like this was a test and it revealed the life energy of cinema,” jury chair Bong remarked at a news conference.

“As a director, I don’t believe the history of cinema can be easily stopped. As a result, Covid will fade away, and film will continue,” he concluded.

Roberto Benigni, the Italian actor-director best known for his 1997 Oscar-winning film “Life is Beautiful,” received an honorary Golden Lion at the opening ceremony.

The vivacious 68-year-old exclaimed that a vivid homage had left him "stunned."