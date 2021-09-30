The Red Cross reports that over 2,000 health facilities in Afghanistan have been closed.

A top Red Cross official warned Thursday that Afghanistan’s health system is on the verge of collapsing, citing the closure of more than 2,000 health facilities across the conflict-torn country.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) warned that Afghanistan’s health system was on the verge of collapse due to a severe lack of funds.

“People might agree to labor without pay for a few more weeks,” Alexander Matheou, Asia Pacific director of the International Fund for Relief and Development, said at a press conference in Kabul.

“However, once the drugs are completely depleted, if you are unable to turn on the lights, or if you have nothing to give a visitor to your clinic, they will close the doors.”

The Afghan economy, which has been devastated by more than four decades of war, has all but come to a standstill since the Taliban took control last month, amid sanctions and a suspension in foreign funding.

The health sector, which was mostly run by NGOs with internal funding before the Taliban took power, has been particularly hard hit.

At the end of a four-day visit to Afghanistan, Matheou told AFP that over 2,000 health facilities had shuttered.

He said that more than 20,000 health workers in the country were no longer employed or were working without pay.

There were almost 7,000 ladies among them.

Last week, the World Health Organization warned that only around a fifth of the country’s health facilities were operational, with two-thirds of them running out of crucial medicines.

This could have disastrous repercussions, including for the Covid-19 pandemic response.

More than one million vaccination doses are ready to be distributed in a country where just about 1% of people have got the vaccine.

According to Matheou, they will expire at the end of the year.

The Afghan Red Crescent is a member of the IFRC network and administers 140 primary health clinics around the nation. It has been working in Afghanistan for decades, including in Taliban-held areas during the insurgency.

Those clinics, which have serviced around one million people since the beginning of the year, are all completely operational and have seen an increase in activity while other health facilities have closed, according to Matheou.

It comes on top of a slew of other crises that have been plaguing Afghanistan, ranging from catastrophic food shortages to widespread displacement.

According to the United Nations, more than 18 million Afghans, or more than half of the population, are in desperate need of assistance, with a third facing starvation.

The international world has offered $1.2 billion in humanitarian assistance, but it has yet to be delivered.