The rally in support of the US Capitol Rioters drew a small crowd.

A few hundred demonstrators gathered in Washington on Saturday to show their support for the pro-Trump rioters who ransacked the US Capitol on January 6, but they were overpowered by security and journalists.

The Capitol Police Department, which had been taken off guard by the tragic incident on Capitol Hill, took no chances this time, deploying a phalanx of police and building a security fence around the area.

The organizers of the “Justice for J6” event had gained permission to gather 700 people outside the Capitol’s reflecting pool, but much fewer came up.

As speakers mounted the microphone to condemn what they dubbed the Biden administration’s incarceration of “political prisoners,” demonstrators chanted “Let them go!”

“Their rights are being violated,” said David Thacker, a 63-year-old Virginian who attended the rally. “Their misdeeds do not deserve the treatment they are receiving.”

Members of Congress were not in the building on Saturday as the event proceeded under the watchful eye of police in riot gear with shields, as many are still on summer break and won’t be back until next week.

Look Ahead America, the organization that planned the gathering and is planning similar protests across the country in the coming weeks, had urged attendees to respect law enforcement personnel and refrain from bringing Trump flags.

Some, however, held placards like “Free Biden’s political prisoners” or “Justice for Ashli Babbitt,” a woman shot dead by police on January 6 while attempting to breach the Senate.

A total of “400 to 450” persons were within the protest area, according to Capitol Police, excluding law enforcement — which would include the several journalists there.

Daniel, a 35-year-old who only revealed his first name, claimed he had a few pals in custody awaiting trial.

“I believe they should be released,” he stated.

“That’s our Capitol, for taxpayers, therefore we’re free to go in there whenever we want,” he added, pointing to the Capitol.

Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the US legislature eight months ago, some affiliated with ultra-nationalist and white supremacist organisations, in an attempt to overthrow President Joe Biden’s election victory.

At least 185 people have been charged for assaulting, resisting, or impeding authorities or personnel, while more than 70 people have been charged with destroying or stealing government property. Brief News from Washington Newsday.