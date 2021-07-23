The Rainforest, which is home to elephants and other endangered species, has been removed from the World Heritage in Danger list.

Due to advancements in its conservation, Africa’s largest tropical rainforest reserve has been removed from UNESCO’s list of vulnerable sites.

Salonga National Park, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), was declared as a World Heritage site in 1984 and as a site on the List of World Heritage in Danger in 1999. Poaching, vegetation loss, and water pollution have all been problems in the past.

The World Heritage Committee (WHC) announced on Monday that the park’s administration has improved over time, particularly in terms of anti-poaching efforts.

Furthermore, national officials informed the committee that oil concessions that overlapped with the park were “null and void” and would not be included in future auctions.

The committee announced that the site was no longer on the World Heritage in Danger list, which it described as a significant success.

Salonga National Park, in the middle of the Congo River’s central basin, is Africa’s largest protected region of dense rainforest.

It is so remote that the only way to get there is via boat or plane. With 3.6 million hectares (almost 13,900 square miles), the park is massive.

It is home to numerous vulnerable or endangered species, including bonobo monkeys, bush elephants, and Congo peacocks, and plays a significant role in climate regulation. According to the World Wildlife Federation, the forest is home to 51 animal species, 129 fish species, and 223 bird species.

Furthermore, some portions of the forest are unlikely to have ever been visited by humans.

The WHC said in a statement released Monday that wildlife monitoring has revealed that bonobo populations are steady and that forest elephant populations are recovering.

Bonobos and chimps share 98.7% of their DNA with humans, making them our closest living relatives, along with chimps. Their population is believed to be between 10,000 and 50,000 people, but due to increasing dangers and a poor reproductive rate, it is anticipated to drop in the following decades.

Guards patrol the Salonga park on a regular basis, which helps to keep an eye on the park. According to the WHC, these guard personnel will need to be raised in the long run if the park’s very large and difficult-to-reach regions are to be successfully supervised.

