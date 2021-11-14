The Queen’s new illness prevents her from attending the Remembrance Day service.

After spraining her back, Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the Remembrance Sunday service in London to honour Britain’s war dead, Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday.

After spending a night in hospital in October, the 95-year-old queen has been ordered to rest for nearly a month by physicians.

Her participation at the London service on Sunday was supposed to be her first public appearance after canceling activities in recent weeks, but Buckingham Palace said the injury forced a last-minute change of plans.

In a statement, palace officials said her son, Prince Charles, will lay a wreath on her behalf.

