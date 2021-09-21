The pro-Kremlin party loses 19 seats in the election, but retains enough votes to change the constitution.

According to Russia’s Central Election Commission, the ruling pro-Kremlin party lost 19 seats in Sunday’s parliamentary election, but it will still control the vast majority of State Duma seats. According to the Associated Press, United Russia will hold 324 of the 450 seats in parliament, allowing members to keep the State Duma majority that permits them to modify the country’s constitution.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s legislative majority was viewed as crucial ahead of the next presidential election in 2024. The freshly elected Duma will still be in office when Putin must decide whether to run for reelection or seek alternative means of staying in power, according to the Associated Press. Maintaining a parliament mostly made up of pro-Kremlin members can be vital for Putin in any scenario, according to analysts and Kremlin critics.

Most opposition politicians were barred from running for office, and there were numerous claims of election irregularities and voter fraud. According to the Associated Press, United Russia gained 49.8% of the vote for 225 seats distributed by parties, while winning 198 of the remaining 225 seats decided directly by voters.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Three additional Kremlin-aligned parties, as well as the New People party, which was founded last year and is widely seen as a Kremlin-backed project, will capture the majority of the remaining seats.

Individual candidates from three more parties, as well as five independents, each won a seat.

The Communist Party, the parliament’s second-largest political group, would receive 57 seats, up from 42 seats five years ago.

After Russian authorities launched a sweeping crackdown on Kremlin critics, just a few opposition candidates were allowed to run this time.

Organizations linked to imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny were branded extreme by the authorities, and anyone associated with them was forbidden from running for public office under a new law. Navalny is serving a two-and-a-half-year term for violating parole in a previous conviction, which he claims was politically motivated.

Other major opposition figures were either prosecuted or forced to flee Russia due to government pressure.

With its Smart Voting plan, Navalny’s team aimed to undercut United Russia’s supremacy by endorsing candidates who had the highest chance of defeating their opponents. This is a condensed version of the information.