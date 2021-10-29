The Prince of Wales has filed a ‘constitutional challenge’ to the lawsuit filed by Epstein’s accuser.

Virginia Giuffre claims that Prince Andrew, the British Duke of York, sexually abused her during his involvement with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and has filed a “constitutional challenge” to the lawsuit.

The duke’s lawyer said in a recent court filing that Giuffre’s case “impermissibly revives the statute of limitations” for the alleged crime. According to the court documents, the royal’s prosecution breached his right to due process.

Prince Andrew, now 61, allegedly sexually molested Giuffre when she was 18 years old, according to Giuffre. The alleged abuse took place at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion, as well as other sites in London and the United States Virgin Islands.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.