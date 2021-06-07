The Prime Minister of Poland has stated that Poland will support Belarusians’ democratic efforts.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, stated on Monday that his country’s government would always support Belarusians striving for democracy. According to the Associated Press, his comments came after a senior member of his ruling party hinted that Poland’s backing was conditional on specific criteria.

When it comes to supporting Belarusian resistance against autocratic President Alexander Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994, Poland’s numerous political forces have traditionally found common cause. However, Rafal Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw and a member of a centrist opposition party, met with Sviatlana Tsikhanouska last week.