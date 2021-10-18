The Prime Minister of Canada pays a visit to Indigenous school graveyards.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized for not visiting the indigenous town of Kamloops sooner after the remains of 215 children were discovered in May at a former residential school.

The visit came after harsh criticism of Trudeau for turning down a previous invitation to the village on September 30, the first national day of truth and reconciliation, in favor of a family vacation.

“Instead of discussing truth and reconciliation, (everyone) has focused on me, and that is my fault. That is something for which I accept responsibility “he said at a press conference

“It was a long-awaited opportunity to receive a personal hand of acknowledgment and sympathy for this horrible revelation of unmarked graves from the Canadian head of state,” Tk’emlups te Secwepemc chief Rosanne Casimir, who was seated next to him, said.

She expressed her community’s “shock, outrage, sorrow, and bewilderment” at Trudeau’s rejection on September 30, but added, “Today is about taking some constructive steps forward and correcting a mistake.”

Trudeau has made repairing fences with Canada’s 600 indigenous nations a focus of his government, naming a national day of reconciliation to honor victims of the residential schools, which were at the heart of a failed strategy of forced assimilation of indigenous peoples.

More than 1,200 unmarked indigenous burials have been discovered at various former school sites since the first discovery in Kamloops five months ago, and searches have been initiated across Canada for more.

Trudeau acknowledged that demands for assistance in locating graves and recovering remains had flooded in, promising that his government “will be there with as much as is necessary (for communities) to be able to receive closure and go ahead.”

“We need to get to the facts before we can move on with reconciliation,” he added. “Families must be able to grieve and recover. To do so, we must assist them in whatever manner we can.” Approximately 150,000 First Nations, Metis, and Inuit children were forcefully enrolled in schools across Canada from the late 1800s until the 1990s.

Students were physically and sexually assaulted by headmasters and teachers who stripped them of their culture and language, and they were secluded from their families for months or years.

Thousands of people are thought to have died as a result of sickness, hunger, or neglect. Many more people grew disconnected or alienated as a result of their experiences.

Today, those experiences are blamed in indigenous communities for high rates of poverty, alcoholism, and domestic violence, as well as high suicide rates.