The President of Tunisia has extended the suspension of Parliament.

Tunisian President Kais Saied has extended the suspension of parliament until further notice, according to a statement from the presidency, a month after it was frozen in a move that opponents called a coup.

He also extended an order removing politicians’ immunity from prosecution.

According to a statement released late Monday, Saied issued “a presidential order prolonging the exceptional measures… addressing the suspension of Parliament and lifting of the parliamentary immunity of its MPs until further notice.”

It stated that he would give a speech to the Tunisian people in the coming days, but gave no other specifics.

Tunisia, which has been heralded as a rare democratic success story in the Middle East and North Africa, is engaged in a political crisis exacerbated by grave economic troubles and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Saied’s surprise intervention on July 25, in which he fired the cabinet and announced a month-long suspension of parliament, provoked unrest in the North African country.

He said that the steps were required to keep the country from collapsing.

He also invoked constitutional powers, although despite repeated calls from political parties, he has yet to give a “roadmap” for his judgments.

Judges and Saied’s opponents, particularly the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, the largest bloc in parliament, denounced the intervention.

Several politicians, businessmen, judges, and members of parliament – who lost their immunity after Saied suspended the legislature – have claimed that they have been barred from traveling abroad or placed under house arrest without warning.

Their assertions have generated outrage, with some calling the measures “arbitrary” and “unjustified.”