The President of Tunisia has extended the suspension of Parliament indefinitely.

Tunisian President Kais Saied has extended the suspension of parliament “until further notice,” a month after firing his prime minister and handing himself new powers in a surprise move dubbed a coup by opponents.

Saied also extended an order freezing parliamentarians’ immunity and said he would address the Tunisian people in the coming days, according to a statement released by the presidency late Monday.

Tunisia, touted as a rare democratic success story in the Middle East and North Africa, has been engulfed in political turmoil since Saied’s intervention, which coincides with the country’s terrible economic troubles and the Covid-19 outbreak.

On July 25, Saied used the constitution to expand his power, sacking the government’s chief of staff, Hichem Mechichi, and freezing parliament in what activists have dubbed a “purge” that has seen opponents, judges, and businesspeople imprisoned or barred from traveling.

The presidency announced in a statement that Saied signed “a presidential decree prolonging the exceptional measures… addressing the suspension of Parliament and lifting of the parliamentary immunity of its MPs until further notice.”

Saied’s involvement, which he claimed was vital to keep the country from collapsing, has caused unrest in the North African country.

Despite repeated calls from political parties, he has yet to appoint a new administration or give a “roadmap” for his decisions.

While the president is popular in Tunisia, his action has raised concerns among international observers that the country that birthed the Arab Spring in 2011 is regressing towards authoritarianism.

Analysts anticipate Saied announcing fresh measures to reassure Tunisians and the international community about his decisions.

Judges and Saied’s opponents, particularly the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, the largest bloc in parliament, have condemned the intervention.

Several politicians, businessmen, judges, and members of parliament — all of whom lost their immunity after Saied suspended the legislature – have claimed they have been barred from traveling abroad or placed under house arrest without warning.

Their assertions have generated outrage, with some calling the measures “arbitrary” and “unjustified.”

Saied, a retired constitutional law professor, has justified his decision by using Article 80 of the 2014 constitution, which permits for extraordinary measures if there is a “imminent danger” to national security.

In response to critics, he declared last week, “The freedom to travel is a constitutional right that I promise to protect.”

"However, certain people will be required to answer to judicial authorities before being able to do so.