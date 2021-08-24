The President of Tunisia claims that Parliament has been suspended indefinitely.

Tunisian President Kais Saied has extended the suspension of parliament “until further notice,” a month after firing his prime minister and handing himself new powers in a surprise move dubbed a coup by opponents.

During a meeting with Trade Minister Mohamed Bousaid on Tuesday, he said, “Parliament is a menace to the state.”

“The state faces a sustained threat from current political institutions and how they operate.”

Late Monday, the White House issued a statement extending an order freezing parliamentarians’ immunity and stating that Saied would address the people in the coming days, without elaborating.

Tunisia, touted as a rare democratic success story in the Middle East and North Africa, has been engulfed in political turmoil since Saied’s intervention, which coincides with the country’s terrible economic troubles and the Covid-19 outbreak.

On July 25, Saied used the constitution to expand his power, sacking Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and freezing parliament in a “purge” that has seen opponents, judges, and businessmen detained or barred from travel, according to campaigners.

According to the presidency statement, Saied issued “a presidential decree prolonging the exceptional measures… relating the suspension of Parliament and lifting of the parliamentary immunity of its MPs until further notice.”

The intervention last month, which Saied claimed was necessary to keep the government from collapsing, has caused anxiety in the North African country.

Despite repeated calls from political parties, he has yet to appoint a new administration or give a “roadmap” for his decisions.

France expressed hope on Tuesday that Tunisia will be able to “respond to the economic, social, and health issues it faces” as quickly as possible, and said it was closely monitoring the situation.

While the president is popular at home, his action has aroused foreign concerns that the cradle of the 2011 Arab Spring is reverting to authoritarianism.

Saied is expected to propose fresh measures to reassure Tunisians and the international community, according to analysts.

Slaheddine Jourchi, a political scientist, told AFP that the decision was expected.

He claims Saied wants to demonstrate that he is “not in a hurry.”

His action, however, “paves the way for more dramatic measures,” such as “freezing or destroying the constitution and dissolving parliament,” according to Jourchi.

He continued, “It has become apparent than ever that the president does not want anyone else in authority.”

Judges and Saied’s opponents, particularly the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, the largest bloc in parliament, have condemned the intervention.

Members of parliament, as well as politicians, businessmen, and judges