The President of the European Union has proposed that countries in the bloc make COVID vaccinations mandatory.

According to the Associated Press, the president of the European Union’s executive branch proposed making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory throughout the bloc’s 27 countries on Wednesday.

Due to a rise in cases throughout the continent, numerous member countries have increased their prohibitions and mask requirements once again. The current immunization rate in the EU is 66%.

“It is understandable and appropriate to initiate this discussion now,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, “how we can encourage and perhaps think about mandatory vaccination within the European Union.”

On Tuesday, the EU’s 27 health ministers will review the Omicron variant and then share their recommendations. The ideas will then be discussed by EU leaders at their December 16 meeting.

“In Europe, one-third of the population is unvaccinated. This is a population of 150 million people. This is a lot of information, “Reporters were briefed by von der Leyen. “Vaccines that save lives are not being used properly everywhere. This is going to be a huge health cost.” Different EU countries have chosen different approaches to dealing with the virus. Austria, for example, has announced that starting February 1st, all inhabitants would be required to get immunizations. Greece plans to punish unvaccinated residents aged 60 and older 100 euros per month beginning in mid-January until they receive the vaccine.

Olaf Scholz, who will become Germany’s chancellor later this month, said he would support a proposal that would require everyone to get vaccinated next year.

“The evidence is irrefutable: 9 out of 10 Greeks who die [from COVID-19]are over 60, and more than 8 out of 10 are unvaccinated,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told parliament.

Slovakia, on the other hand, is considering offering 500 euros ($567) to anyone in that age bracket who get vaccinated.

An emergency EU meeting on the Omicron variety, which was originally discovered in South Africa, had been considered for days, but finding a time slot for all of the leaders proved difficult. Much about the new variation is unknown, including if it is more contagious, as some health officials believe, whether it causes people to get more seriously ill, and whether it can prevent the vaccine.

There were 59 confirmed cases of Omicron in 11 EU countries as of Wednesday, up from 15 on Tuesday. This is a condensed version of the information.