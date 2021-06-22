The President of Moderna believes that COVID booster shots will be required on a “chronic” basis.

During a Q&A with the Associated Press, Moderna President Dr. Stephen Hoge stated that he expects there will be a “chronic” need for a COVID-19 booster shot in the future. The two-dose Moderna vaccine is the cornerstone of the US COVID vaccination effort, and Hoge believes it would be sensible to plan for a third shot for immunity maintenance.

“None of us wants to be in a scenario where we have to go into another lockdown next November. We’ve been updating our vaccination to ensure that it restores your health. He told the Associated Press, “That’s the variation booster that we’ll have accessible in the fourth quarter.”

In the early days of COVID-19, Moderna began research on a vaccination with the National Institutes of Health in the United States. The vaccine was licensed for emergency use by the US Food and Drug Administration in December 2020, and 130 million doses have since been delivered.

According to the Associated Press, the business is currently evaluating prospective booster doses and vaccines for children.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Moderna’s research is overseen by business president Dr. Stephen Hoge, who spoke with the Associated Press.

How long will new vaccines to combat variations take to develop?

Hoge: We did it in around five months with the initial version of the vaccine, but we had to undertake the huge clinical trials. We won’t need to do that any longer. We could complete a booster targeting variations in around three months.

What makes messenger RNA so useful?

Hoge: Messenger RNA is really just an instruction manual. It’s no longer a medicine that somebody made. It’s instructions to your body. We can put anything we want into that manual to tell it what to make, such as the spike protein on the COVID-19 virus. If you want to change a paragraph, you just cut and paste.

What else can MRNA treat?

Hoge: There’s no disease where we shouldn’t be able to eventually have a medicine.

What are you working on?

Hoge: (Vaccines for) viruses like influenza and cytomegaloviruses and other viruses that are hard to go after, like HIV. Half of our pipeline is in therapeutics. We have programs in cancer and heart disease.

What will Moderna be doing 10 years from now?

Hoge: We’ll be. This is a brief summary.