The President of Mexico has set fire to the country’s most prestigious university.

First it was feminists, then the middle class, and now President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador accused Mexico’s top university of siding with “neoliberals” who steal the country.

In recent days, Lopez Obrador has criticized the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), claiming that the prominent public institution has “gentrified” and “gone to the right.”

The socialist politician, who is noted for his ability to elicit public debate through his daily news conference, is a former political science student at UNAM, where he studied between 1973 and 1976.

Lopez Obrador claims that management and academics at UNAM were “co-opted” and failed to oppose the “neoliberal” economic and political elite for decades before he became president.

According to him, the university appears to be distant from the country’s concerns, and its graduates choose to work for big businesses.

“Of course, UNAM shifted to the right throughout the neoliberal period,” Lopez Obrador stated last week, referring to recent privatizations.

According to Lopez Obrador, the state’s diminished role was accompanied by severe corruption and inequality, which fostered the seeds of the country’s chronic criminal violence.

Students and academics at UNAM were taken aback by his criticism.

“I disagree with the president… he surprised me,” Miguel Angel Torres, a 25-year-old chemical engineering student, said, adding that the university provides high-quality programs at a moderate cost.

He remarked, “I know teachers who give it their all.”

UNAM, which has about 350,000 students, joins politicians, business executives, environmentalists, NGOs, and others as targets of Lopez Obrador’s ire.

The 67-year-old president, who condemned conflicts that erupted during female marches, claimed that the movement was being led by “conservatives in disguise.”

Lopez Obrador turned his wrath on a middle class he termed selfish and unscrupulous after his party’s majority in the lower chamber of Congress was halved in June’s mid-term elections.

Lopez Obrador’s critics slammed his recent tirade, despite the fact that he has a high approval rating and frequently characterizes his opponents as “conservative.”

Former foreign minister Jorge Castaneda, who was a professor at UNAM, told AFP that the university “is a middle-class institution” and that “he (Lopez Obrador) despises the middle class.”

Despite what the president claims, the UNAM social science faculties are “extremely left-wing,” he continued.

According to political expert Carlos Bravo Regidor, the president is “launching a provocation” in order to influence the university’s leadership succession.

