The President of Mexico defends the move to protect megaprojects.

On Tuesday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador defended his government’s decision to expedite clearance of key infrastructure projects that are critical to the country’s security.

Provisional authorization for public works in areas like as energy, tourism, and transportation must be provided within five business days, according to a decree published in the Official Gazette on Monday.

It stated that such infrastructure projects are in the “public interest” and contribute to “national security.”

Lopez Obrador has pushed for a new Mexico City airport as well as his “Maya Train,” which will connect Caribbean resorts with historic archaeological sites.

Legal disputes have caused delays, which the order appears to be aimed at avoiding in the future, according to analysts.

Indigenous tribes claim that the Maya Train will ruin sensitive jungle ecosystems and that past discussions were insufficient in this circumstance.

Lopez Obrador dismissed claims that the directive would make it difficult to audit his major projects.

He told reporters that it had nothing to do with transparency and that government agencies were required to produce accounting.

He went on to say, “We all have the conviction to act honestly, (with) zero corruption.”