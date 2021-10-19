The President of Ecuador has declared a state of emergency due to drug violence.

Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso proclaimed a state of emergency on Monday, ordering the mobilization of police and military on the streets as the country grapples with a surge in drug-related violence.

“Our Armed Forces and police will be felt with force in the streets beginning immediately because we are declaring a state of emergency throughout the national territory,” the president stated in an address broadcast on EcuadorTV.

“There is only one enemy on Ecuador’s streets: drug trafficking,” the right-wing leader claimed, adding that “in recent years Ecuador has gone from being a drug trafficking country to one that also consumes narcotics.”

The declaration came on the day of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s formal travel to Ecuador and Colombia to encourage and strengthen connections with Latin American democracies.

Blinken will speak with Lasso on security, defense, and trade cooperation.

In Ecuador, violence has increased substantially in recent months. According to the authorities, about 1,900 killings occurred in the country between January and October this year, compared to approximately 1,400 in all of 2020.

The 60-day state of emergency permits the government to deploy 3,600 military and police to patrol 65 jails across the country. Police will also be patrolling the streets, according to Lasso.

As the government grapples with a severe jails crisis, Lasso selected a new defense minister earlier Monday.

The president named retired general Luis Hernandez to the position, citing the country’s “inadequate public safety.”

Fernando Donoso will be replaced by Hernandez. The government provided no explanation for the reorganization.

However, it comes at a time when the country’s prison system is dealing with a series of brutal riots.

So far in 2021, 238 inmates have died as a result of the disturbances.

“Ecuador is going through a period of instability, which has numerous causes, one of which is drug trafficking,” the president stated, adding that the Andean country needed “stronger, more robust” armed forces.

Inmates from crime gangs tied to cartels in Mexico and Colombia fought with firearms for control of a prison in the southwestern city of Guayaquil two weeks ago. The conflict resulted in the deaths of 119 inmates, making it one of the bloodiest prison massacres in Latin American history.

According to Lasso, more than 70% of violent deaths in the coastal province of Guayas, whose capital is Guayaquil, are linked to drug trafficking in some way.

