The President of Burkina Faso has accepted the resignation of the Prime Minister by decree.

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore of Burkina Faso accepted Prime Minister Christophe Dabire’s and his government’s resignations on Wednesday, according to a presidential decree.

The president has decreed that “the obligations of Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire be ended” in light of “the letter of resignation of December 8,” according to the government’s secretary general Stephane Wenceslas Sanou, who read out the order on public television.

According to Burkina Faso legislation, a prime minister’s resignation necessitates the resignation of the entire government.

The outgoing administration, however, will be compelled to serve as a caretaker until a new one is created, according to Sanou.

Dabire was first appointed by Kabore in early 2019, as part of a reshuffle timed to coincide with an uptick in Islamist attacks in the impoverished country.

After the president was re-elected for his second and last term in January 2021, he was re-appointed.

Dabire previously served as Burkina Faso’s representative at the eight-nation West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) and as a minister to former president Blaise Compaore in the 1990s, including during Kabore’s tenure as prime minister.

Dabire’s portfolios included health, secondary and higher education, and scientific research, in that order.

Since 2015, jihadist assaults in Burkina Faso have been more frequent and severe, killing 2,000 people and displacing 1.4 million people, mostly in the north and east.

An attack on a police station in the country’s north killed at least 57 individuals, 53 of whom were gendarmes.

The prime minister’s resignation comes after the president, on the eve of anti-government protests over terrorist bloodshed, called for a “stronger” cabinet last month.

He promised to rid the country of corruption a week later.