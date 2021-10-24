The President calls the deadly blast in Uganda’s capital a “terrorist act.”

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda said Sunday that an explosion in Kampala, Uganda’s capital, that killed one person and injured five others was a “terrorist act,” and vowed to track down those involved.

A “severe blast” occurred at a grilled pork establishment in Komamboga, a northern Kampala suburb popular with roadside diners, at around 9 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Saturday, according to police.

Museveni claimed he had been informed that three persons had left a plastic shopping bag at the location, which detonated afterwards, killing one person and injuring five others.

“It appears to be a terrorist act, but we will apprehend the offenders,” Museveni tweeted on Sunday.

Investigators were still examining the device site, he said, and more details, including advice for the public on “dealing with these probable terrorists,” would be given later.

“The public should not be afraid; we will beat this criminality just as we have defeated all other criminality perpetrated by pigs who have no regard for life,” Museveni stated.

The blast happened around two hours after the start of a statewide coronavirus curfew from sunset to dawn.

Security forces rushed to the scene, which had been blocked off while the bomb squad searched the area.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for its first strike in Uganda on October 8, a bomb attack on a police checkpoint in the Kawempe district, close to where Saturday’s blast occurred.

The organization claimed that a unit from its Central Africa operation detonated an improvised explosive device, resulting in injuries and damage to police equipment, in a statement sent through its communication channels.

Authorities and local media did not report any explosions or injuries at the time, though police later confirmed a minor incident occurred without providing any specifics.

However, both the UK and France modified their travel advise for Uganda in the following days, stressing caution in crowded areas and public venues such as restaurants, bars, and hotels.

“Terrorists will almost certainly attempt to carry out attacks in Uganda. Attacks could be carried out indiscriminately, even in sites frequented by foreigners “According to the UK’s most recent recommendations.

In 2010, 76 people were killed in Kampala after twin explosions targeted spectators watching the World Cup final.

The explosives at a restaurant and a rugby club were claimed by Somalia’s Al-Shabaab rebel group.

The rebels’ first attack outside of Somalia was perceived as retaliation for Uganda’s deployment of troops to the war-torn country as part of an African Union effort to combat Al-Shabaab.