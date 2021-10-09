The power stations in Lebanon have run out of fuel, resulting in a blackout.

Lebanon was plunged into a total blackout on Saturday when two major power plants ran out of fuel, according to the state electricity organization.

The Mediterranean nation is mired in one of the world’s greatest economic crises since the 1850s, and has struggled to import adequate fuel oil for its power plants in recent months.

State electricity is only accessible for an hour a day in most regions due to rolling blackouts, and the fuel required to operate private backup generators is likewise in low supply.

“After the Deir Ammar power station’s gasoil stocks ran out yesterday morning (Friday), the Zahrani facility was obliged to shut down today afternoon for the same reason,” Electricite du Liban stated in a statement.

The network “completely collapsed” as a result, with no way of restoring it for the time being, according to the report.

It was EDL’s second complete outage since the beginning of the month, following a similar event last Saturday.

According to an energy ministry source, everything is being done “to find a way out of the crisis.”

According to EDL, a fuel oil shipment is expected to arrive on Saturday evening and unload at the start of next week.

One of the many difficult jobs facing Lebanon’s new administration, which was formed last month after 13 months of political squabbling, is restoring electricity.

In a frantic attempt to keep the lights on, several steps have been implemented.

Lebanon has negotiated an arrangement to import Jordanian power and Egyptian gas through war-torn Syria, while Hezbollah, a Shiite movement, has begun importing hydrocarbons from Iran.

Under a swap agreement with Iraq, the state is also bringing in some fuel oil for power plants in exchange for medical services.

The international community has long called for a full revamp of Lebanon’s loss-making electrical sector, which has cost the government over $40 billion since the conclusion of the civil war in 1975-1990.