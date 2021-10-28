The possibility of criminal charges being brought against Alec Baldwin has not been ruled out by the district attorney.

The local district attorney said Wednesday that criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin, who shot dead a cameraman and injured the director on the set of his latest film, had not been ruled out.

“All alternatives are on the table,” said Mary Carmack-Altwies, the Santa Fe District Attorney.

“At this moment, no one has been ruled out.”

When the gun discharged, Baldwin was rehearsing a scene in the film “Rust” in which he pulls the Pietta Long Colt.45 from a holster and fires at the camera.

Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer, was shot in the torso. She passed away in the hospital.

The bullet then stuck in director Joel Souza’s shoulder.

According to Sheriff Adan Mendoza, 500 rounds of ammunition were seized on the set in New Mexico during an investigation into last Thursday’s tragic shooting. Detectives suspect the rounds were a mix of blanks, dummies, and live rounds.

Mendoza added, “We assume there were further live rounds found on set.” “We’re going to figure out how those got there, why they were there, and why they weren’t supposed to be there.”

He went on to say, “I think there was some complacency on this set.”

Baldwin was “cooperative,” according to Mendoza, who said that armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed and assistant director Dave Halls had also been interviewed.

Halls delivered Baldwin the weapon that murdered Hutchins, referring to it as a “cold gun” in industry jargon.

Gutierrez Reed, 24, would have been in charge of procuring and keeping guns safe on set, ensuring that they are accounted for at all times and locked away when not in use as an armorer on a movie production.

Crew members had been using the firearms just hours before Hutchins was slain, according to the entertainment trade website The Wrap.