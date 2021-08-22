The Porn Ban by OnlyFans is a “Catalyst” for Sex Workers to Switch to Cryptocurrency.

OnlyFans, the pay-per-view service that is credited with transforming the pornographic market, has announced that it will no longer allow “sexually explicit content.”

The corporation stated in a statement on August 19 that the decision was made to “comply with the needs of our banking partners and payout providers.”

While the news has outraged the sex workers who helped the site succeed, it represents a huge opportunity for the crypto industry to profit by providing platforms that are not held hostage by banking institutions.

Payment companies have been scrutinizing OnlyFans, notably Mastercard, which has set tough limits on vendors of pornographic content. Conservative anti-pornography groups advocated for this under the pretense of combating sex trafficking and exploitation.

“What you have here is payment providers judging what is right or wrong, which is extremely terrifying, and absolutely not the kind of society that would advocate democratic values,” crypto expert Christina Rud told This website.

Because information cannot be blocked and “once data is on the blockchain, it is there forever,” Rud believes that employing blockchain-enabled technology is the way forward for the porn industry.

“There is no central entity controlling it,” according to the technology. As a result, crypto-led pornographic sites would be immune to boardroom politics’ moralizing whims.

The pornographic industry has already begun to embrace blockchain technology. In 2018, Pornhub announced that it would begin taking bitcoin payments. The platform then switched to just accepting cryptocurrencies for its premium service after being dropped by Visa and Mastercard in 2020.

There has also been a modest rise in crypto-only platforms, but with OnlyFansâ€”which swelled to over 130 million people during the pandemicâ€”coming to an end soon, there will be a significant hole for them to fill.

Cryptocurrency is advantageous not only for businesses, but also for the inventors. This website previously looked at the widespread problem of chargebacks on OnlyFans, which implies that sex workers are frequently required to reimburse money to scammers who have viewed their explicit content.

This would not be possible with cryptocurrencies because every transaction is transparent and there is no chargeback mechanism.

Lacey London, a porn star who joined OnlyFans in 2017, has now migrated all of her content to Nafty Fans, a newly formed crypto-led site.