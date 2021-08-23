The Populist Right’s Hornet’s Nest Could Be Kicked by Big Tech’s Anti-Extremism Fight.

Anti-extremism activists, organizations, and politicians are gathering in Norway to call for a unified and comprehensive response to online extremist content, particularly PDFs and other text-based documents that have previously escaped the image- and video-focused safety nets of the major social media platforms.

Big tech, civil society, and mainstream politicians may all agree that the worst extreme content on social media must be removed. However, the global campaign risks igniting a hornet’s nest of populist people and organizations that rely on social media.

The “22 July 2011 at Ten: Commemoration and Pledge” event aims to “embrace and extend” the “Christchurch Call,” a joint commitment by governments and tech firms to combat the spread of terrorist and violent extremist propaganda online.

In the aftermath of the Christchurch mosque murders in 2019, an Australian committed mass murder in New Zealand, that call was made. Previous terrorist shooters from around the world had inspired him, and international racist conspiracy theories and a vast network of internet extremist communities had radicalized him.

Organizers told This website that they intended to get new promises from tech behemoths and government officials to combat extremist far-right content.

Those participating, though, said they are unconcerned about opposition from the right, where fringe people and groups merge with extremists in a murky environment of conspiracy theories and radicalization.

In recent years, social media behemoths have been pushed to restrict extremist content due to concerns about incitement to violence and deterioration of democratic principles.

However, tighter content limits imposed by social media corporations are divisive. The argument has pitted Silicon Valley against prominent right-wing leaders, like former President Donald Trump, in the United States and beyond.

Censorship on social media has quickly escalated into a culture war problem, compounding debates over the role of internet behemoths in defining the current zeitgeist.

Any government buy-in to new online limits will have to overcome the politicization of online free speech, which populist politicians in the United States and Europe have identified as a red meat issue for their voter bases.

One of the organizers of the event in Bergen, Norway, is Matthew Feldman, the director of the Centre for Analysis of the Radical Right and a professorial fellow at the University of York in the United Kingdom.

