The Pope’s visit to Greece comes to a close with a focus on the plight of migrants.

On Monday, Pope Francis concludes a historic three-day visit to Greece that included appeals for better treatment of refugees in Europe and a visit to asylum seekers on the Greek island of Lesbos.

The pope is scheduled to leave Athens at the end of the morning after a final meeting with young people at a Catholic school.

Francis has spoken with the head of the Greek Orthodox Church and toured the Mavrovouni tent camp on Lesbos since his arrival on Saturday, calling the neglect of refugees a “shipwreck of civilisation.”

He celebrated mass for 2,000 believers in Athens after his visit to the migrant flashpoint, where he advocated respect for the “little and lowly.”

Francis paid a visit to the enormous Moria camp on Lesbos in 2016, when the island was the main entry point for migrants seeking asylum in Europe.

His visit to Mavrovouni was shorter than in 2016, but a multitude of migrants at the camp, which shelters roughly 2,200 asylum seekers, greeted him enthusiastically.

Later, people gathered under a tent to sing hymns and psalms to the pontiff, who was visibly moved as he listened.

“I’m trying to help you,” Francis said through his interpreter to one group.

After Moria, Europe’s largest such site at the time, burned down last year, the Mavrovouni camp was rapidly built.

Francis cautioned in his speech that the Mediterranean is “becoming a bleak cemetery without tombstones” and that “nothing in the world has changed with reference to the issue of migration after all this time.”

“Not the impoverished people who face the consequences and are even utilized for political propaganda,” he stressed, but the core reasons “should be confronted.”

This year, 1,559 individuals have died or gone missing attempting the treacherous Mediterranean journey, according to the International Organization for Migration.

In the presence of Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, EU Vice-President Margaritis Schinas, and Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi, some 40 asylum-seekers, largely from Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo, joined in an Angelus prayer in a camp tent with the Pope.

As she stood in line for the ceremony, Rosette Leo, a Congolese asylum seeker carrying a two-month-old baby, remarked, “His visit is a blessing.”

Menal Albilal, a Syrian mother with a two-month-old infant whose asylum application was turned down after two years on the island, said refugees “need more than words; we need help.”

