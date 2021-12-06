The Pope’s visit to Greece comes to a close with a focus on the plight of migrants.

As he left Greece on Monday after a historic three-day visit highlighted by calls for better treatment of migrants in Europe, Pope Francis expressed gratitude for the country’s “graceful hospitality.”

Before leaving, the Pope spoke with students at a Catholic school on the outskirts of Athens, encouraging them to be more open.

“Look for others when the impulse to close in on ourselves arises,” he advised.

He also met with the Speaker of Parliament, Konstantinos Tassoulas, and the leader of the main opposition party, Alexis Tsipras, on Monday for brief talks, thanking him for “his steadfast defense of human rights and social justice.”

Francis spoke with the head of the Greek Orthodox Church and visited the Mavrovouni tent camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, where he branded the neglect of refugees a “shipwreck of civilisation.”

He celebrated mass for 2,000 believers in Athens after his visit to the migrant flashpoint, where he advocated respect for the “little and lowly.”

Francis paid a visit to the enormous Moria camp on Lesbos in 2016, when the island was the main entry point for migrants seeking asylum in Europe.

At the camp, which houses roughly 2,200 asylum seekers, he was greeted enthusiastically by a swarm of migrants.

Later, people gathered under a tent to sing hymns and psalms to the pontiff, who was visibly moved as he listened.

“I’m trying to help you,” Francis said through his interpreter to one group.

After Moria, Europe’s largest such site at the time, burned down last year, the Mavrovouni camp was rapidly built.

Francis cautioned in his speech that the Mediterranean is “becoming a bleak cemetery without tombstones” and that “nothing in the world has changed with reference to the issue of migration after all this time.”

“Not the impoverished people who face the consequences and are even utilized for political propaganda,” he stressed, but the core reasons “should be confronted.”

This year, 1,559 individuals have died or gone missing attempting the treacherous Mediterranean journey, according to the International Organization for Migration.

On Sunday, over 40 asylum seekers, largely from Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo, joined the Pope in an Angelus prayer in a camp tent.

As she stood in line for the ceremony, Rosette Leo, a Congolese asylum seeker carrying a two-month-old baby, remarked, “His visit is a blessing.”

Menal Albilal, a Syrian mother with a two-month-old infant whose asylum application was turned down after two years on the island, said refugees “need more than words; we need help.”

