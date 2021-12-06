The Pope’s visit to Greece came to a close with a focus on the plight of migrants.

As he left Greece on Monday after a historic three-day visit highlighted by calls for better treatment of migrants in Europe, Pope Francis expressed gratitude for the country’s “graceful hospitality.”

Before leaving, the Pope spoke with students at a Catholic school on the outskirts of Athens, encouraging them to be more open.

“Look for others when the impulse to close in on ourselves arises,” he advised.

He emphasized the need of opening up to others, “especially those who need” them, in a joyous setting accented with religious songs from the youth.

The Pope told three young people, Katerina, Ioanna, and Aboud, who discussed their “doubts” or personal faith experiences, that “devoting oneself to others is not for losers, it’s for victors!”

“Many people today are continuously using social media, but are not really very social: they are caught up in themselves, captives of the mobile phone in their hand,” the pontiff, who has strived to reach out to young people, said.

“What appears on the screen is not the reality of other people’s eyes, breath, and hands,” the pontiff tried to persuade a mostly young audience.

“The screen may easily become a mirror,” he warned, “where you think you’re gazing at the world but are actually alone.”

The Pope urged Aboud Gabo, an 18-year-old Syrian who recalled his “dangerous voyage to Greece” after fleeing the violence in Aleppo, not to be “paralyzed” by his anxieties, as Telemachus in the Odyssey was.

“Dream big and dream together… Nurture hope’s courage,” the Pope added.

He also met with the Speaker of Parliament, Konstantinos Tassoulas, and the leader of the main opposition party, Alexis Tsipras, earlier in the day, and was congratulated for “his steadfast defense of human rights and social justice.”

In an impassioned speech at the Mavrovouni camp on the island of Lesbos the day before, Francis, an outspoken supporter of refugees, described Europe’s migrant issue as a “shipwreck of civilization.”

Francis paid a visit to the enormous Moria camp on Lesbos in 2016, when the island was the main entry point for migrants seeking asylum in Europe.

He was greeted enthusiastically by a mob of migrants at the camp, which shelters almost 2,200 asylum seekers, on Sunday.

Later, people gathered in a tent to sing hymns and psalms to the pontiff, who listened attentively. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.