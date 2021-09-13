The Pope tells Slovak Jews that the Holocaust is a “shame.”

Pope Francis condemned World War II’s “frenzy of hatred” and continuing anti-Semitism on Monday, expressing “sad” over the Holocaust’s slaughter of more than 100,000 Slovak Jews.

The 84-year-old pontiff was speaking in a former Jewish neighborhood of Bratislava, Slovakia’s capital, on his first international trip since undergoing colon surgery in July.

“The name of God was dishonored here, in this place,” the pope remarked, addressing in front of a Holocaust memorial on Rybne Square, where a synagogue was demolished during the Communist era.

During World War II, Slovakia was ruled by a Nazi puppet administration led by Catholic priest Jozef Tiso, who approved anti-Jewish laws and allowed deportations.

After hearing Holocaust survivors’ experiences, the pope remarked, “Here reflecting on the history of the Jewish people defined by this awful insult to the most high, we recognize with shame how frequently his ineffable name has been used for unspeakable crimes of inhumanity.”

For the first time, Slovakia’s government made an apology for the Tiso regime’s conduct three days before the pope’s trip.

In a formal statement, the Slovak government stated, “The Slovak cabinet feels a moral duty to openly express remorse,” emphasizing the “condemnable” anti-Jewish measures passed in 1941.

Most survivors either emigrated or hid their Jewish status after the war.

Jews were tried and imprisoned for alleged Zionist crimes under Communism, and the dictatorship outlawed their faith.

The community has shrunk to around 2,000 members, and anti-Semitism is still prevalent in Slovakia, a primarily Catholic country.

“Let us unite in rejecting all forms of violence and anti-Semitism,” said the pope, who has worked to create ties with Judaism since his reign began.

The pope mentioned the persistent “danger of anti-Semitism” and termed it “a fuse that must not be allowed to ignite” during a quick visit to Hungary on Sunday.

At the Vatican II Council in 1965, the Roman Catholic Church put an end to decades of official anti-Semitism by approving the document “Nostra Aetate,” which called for respect for Judaism.

However, relationships can still be tense.

Last month, Jewish religious leaders chastised Pope Francis for comments he made about the Torah, the first five volumes of the Hebrew Bible that Christians refer to as the Old Testament.

The pope had earlier asked for Europe to exhibit “solidarity” during the economic recovery from the Covid epidemic, which he described as “the great challenge of our time.”

“It. Washington Newsday Brief News,” says the narrator.