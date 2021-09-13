The Pope has urged Europe to show ‘solidarity’ in the face of the pandemic.

As he visited Slovakia, one of the worst-affected countries on the continent, Pope Francis urged for Europe to exhibit “solidarity” during the economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

On his first international trip since undergoing colon surgery in July, the Argentine pontiff, who is 84 years old, termed the pandemic “the biggest challenge of our time.”

“It has taught us how easy it is to withdraw and think solely of ourselves, even when we are all in the same boat,” he remarked.

For several weeks this year, Slovakia, a European Union member with a population of 5.4 million, had the highest per capita Covid-19 contagion and fatality rates in the world.

“After long and arduous months of suffering, fully aware of the challenges ahead, we look forward with hope to an economic upturn favored by the European Union’s recovery plans,” the pope said in Bratislava, Slovakia’s capital.

As countries continue to recover, he warned against a “fleeting sense of exhilaration” and a concentration on profits, instead calling for Europe to show “a solidarity that, by transcending borders, might bring it back to the center of history.”

Later in the day, the head of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics deviated from prepared statements and chastised priests for preaching too long sermons.

He stated that a homily should not last more than ten minutes.

“Allow me a small spiteful remark, the nuns who are the victims of our homilies started clapping first!” he joked when his audience applauded.

Later on Monday, the pope will meet with members of Slovakia’s Jewish community, a day after warning that anti-Semitism was still “lurking” around the world.

The event will take place on Rybne Square in Bratislava’s former Jewish neighborhood, where a synagogue that was demolished during the Communist era formerly stood.

For the first time, three days before the pope’s arrival, Slovakia’s government made an apology for the Nazi puppet regime in power at the time’s role in the Holocaust.

“The Slovak government feels a moral need to openly express remorse for the crimes done by the ruling power at the time,” it stated, citing the “condemnable” anti-Jewish laws passed in 1941 as an example.

Thousands of Slovak Jews were deported and slaughtered on the instructions of the then-government, which was commanded by a Catholic priest named Jozef Tiso.

On Rybne Square, there is a memorial to the 105,000 Holocaust victims. Brief News from Washington Newsday.