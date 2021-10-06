The Pope has expressed his “shame” over the French sex-abuse scandal.

After the scope of the situation was laid plain in a devastating report, Pope Francis voiced his personal guilt as well as the Church’s shame at the sexual abuse of minors by French Catholic clergy.

During his weekly audience at the Vatican, he remarked, “I wish to express my grief and pain for the trauma they have undergone.”

“And also my humiliation, our shame, my shame for the Church’s unwillingness to put them at the center of its concerns for far too long.

“I pray, and we all pray together – glory to you, Lord, and disgrace to us. Now is the time to be ashamed.”

An independent tribunal stated on Tuesday that since 1950, French Catholic clergy have sexually molested about 216,000 youngsters, a “massive problem” that has been hidden by a “veil of silence.”

The commission’s two-and-a-half-year investigation and 2,500-page report sparked indignation at a time when the Catholic Church in France and around the world is dealing with an increasing number of abuse allegations and convictions.

When Francis was elected Pope in 2013, one of the major problems he faced was dealing with the flood of news regarding clergy sexual abuse.

He announced an end to impunity and altered Vatican law to require victims to disclose abuse, but victims have warned that this is insufficient.

In a message released Tuesday through his spokesman, Francis expressed his grief for the victims, but his remarks on Wednesday went even farther.

He urged the clergy to keep working to guarantee that similar situations “do not occur again,” and he offered his support to French priests facing “this difficult but healthy experience.”

He also urged Catholics in France to “take up their obligations to ensuring that the Church remains a safe haven for all.”

The “great majority” of victims, according to the research, were pre-adolescent boys from a variety of social circumstances. Priests, bishops, deacons, and monks were the most common perpetrators.

When claims against lay members of the Church, such as teachers at Catholic schools, are included the number of child abuse victims climbs to 330,000 since 1950, the report found.

“Until the early 2000s, the Catholic Church displayed a profound and even cruel indifference to the victims,” said commission director Jean-Marc Sauve at a press conference announcing the almost 2,500-page report.

Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, president of the Bishops’ Conference of France (CEF), which co-requested the report, expressed his “shame and horror” at the findings.

“Today, my wish is to ask for forgiveness from everyone. Brief News from Washington Newsday.