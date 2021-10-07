The Pope has expressed his “shame” over the French sex-abuse scandal.

After the scope of the situation was laid plain in a scathing report, Pope Francis expressed personal shame at the sexual exploitation of minors by French Catholic clergy.

An independent tribunal stated on Tuesday that since 1950, French Catholic clergy have sexually molested about 216,000 children, a “massive phenomenon” that has been hidden behind a “veil of silence.”

The 2,500-page study emerged after a year-long investigation of the Catholic Church’s handling of abuse allegations and convictions around the world.

During his weekly audience at the Vatican, he remarked, “I wish to express my grief and pain for the trauma they have undergone.”

“And also my humiliation, our shame, my shame for the Church’s incapacity to put them at the center of its concerns for far too long.”

When Francis was elected Pope in 2013, one of the major problems he faced was dealing with the flood of news regarding clergy sexual abuse.

He announced an end to impunity and altered Vatican law to require victims to disclose abuse, but victims have warned that this is insufficient.

On Wednesday, he urged the church to keep striving to guarantee that such incidents did not occur again, and he offered solidarity to French priests facing “this difficult but healthy challenge.”

On Wednesday, the pontiff prayed with four French bishops and urged French Catholics to “take their obligations to ensure that the Church is a safe haven for all.”

On Wednesday, French President Emmanuel Macron thanked the Catholic Church for confronting the matter with a report and an apology.

He told reporters at an EU summit in Slovenia, “I hope that this effort can continue in a clear-sighted and calm manner.”

He stated, “There is a need for truth and reparation.”

The “great majority” of victims were pre-adolescent boys, according to the investigation, and their abusers were mostly priests, bishops, deacons, and monks.

According to the research, the number of victims since 1950 has risen to 330,000 when allegations against lay members of the Church such as teachers are included.

“Until the early 2000s, the Catholic Church displayed a profound and even callous indifference to the victims,” said commission director Jean-Marc Sauve at a press conference on Tuesday.

The findings caused Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort, president of the Bishops’ Conference of France (CEF), which co-requested the investigation, “shame and horror.”

“Today, my wish is to ask forgiveness from each of you,” he said at a press conference.

Sauve had already informed AFP of the situation. Brief News from Washington Newsday.